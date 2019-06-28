FIESTA FIREWORKS: Have you thought about your pets?

ALTHOUGH people love fireworks, they can be overwhelming for our four-legged friends.

To mark the reopening of the Airlie Beach Foreshore, a dazzling display of fireworks has been organised with the first whirl set to light up the skies at about 6.30p on Saturday.

It's important people consider their pets, and Whitsunday Regional Council is asking pet owners to ensure their furry friends are in a secure place.

The impacts of fireworks of dogs in particular are well documented, and RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said animals often experience extreme terror at the noise.

Mr Beatty said animals could often escape, sometimes found kilometres from their homes.

"Many people still don't seem to understand the devastating effect fireworks can have on some animals. Often, they will panic and end up on the road where of course they run the risk of being hit by cars," he said.

RSPCA Queensland recommends all pet owners make sure their pets are in a secure environment, that they are comfortable and familiar with, and inside where possible.

If animals can't be kept indoors, the RSPCA Queensland suggests somewhere enclosed, like a garage.

Mr Beatty said it was paramount pets had up to date identification on them.

"It's very hard to reunite pets with their owners if they don't have identification that includes the owners' telephone numbers. Ideally, they should also be micro-chipped."

Mr Beatty said was not just cats and dogs, and that horses were also subject to being spooked by fireworks.

"We also recommend that horses should be securely stabled or removed to a location away from the fireworks," he said.