BY THE NUMBERS: What it takes to rebuild our foreshore

YOU BEAUTY: Mayor Andrew Willcox and Cr Jan Clifford are ready for the Foreshore Fiesta this Saturday, Georgia Simpson

IT'S TAKEN more than 25,000 man hours to get the Airlie Beach Foreshore looking pristine.

More than 500 cubic metres of concrete have been poured, and a total of 14,243 plants are in the ground.

The beach has been revamped with new sand from the Don River and finally, after nine months, the fences will be coming down for the ultimate Foreshore Fiesta.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said it will be worth the wait, and thanked the community for its patience.

"We have been held up by some weather but I think the finished product is absolutely worth it," he said.

Cr Willcox said the Foresore Fiesta would be "something else."

"There's going to be food vendors, live music and the tuk tuks will be taking people for rides, all around the new pathways," he said.

"There really is no better place for friends and family to throw a blanket down, and have a picnic with the nice fresh grass and the Coral Sea as the backdrop."

Cr Willcox said walking paths would now link the Whitsunday Sailing Club to Shingley Beach in Cannonvale.

With more than 8432sqm of grass laid in the foreshore rejuvenation, there will be plenty of space for everyone to spread out and watch the fireworks at 6.30pm.

The council's director of major projects, Tim Rose, said planning for the major upgrades of the underground services began in 2015.

More than 5km of pipes and cabling were laid underground in the upgrades, which will ensure the region can cope with the forecast population growth during the next 20 years.