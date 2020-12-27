Fifita questioned by police after early morning incident

One of the state's top NRL players was questioned by police over staggering reports he was seen trespassing at a Gold Coast property early this morning.

The Titans' star signing, 20-year-old David Fifita, was picked up by Gold Coast police after reports he was trespassing at a Clear Island Waters property about 8am.

The Courier-Mail understands Fifita had been drinking at the time of the incident and had accidentally gone to the wrong room at the right address.

It's understood he had gone to meet a woman when the mix up happened.

Gold Coast Titans star recruit David Fifita. Picture: Nigel Hallett

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, Fifita was taken to the Broadbeach police station where he was questioned by officers.

He was later released without charge, however investigations are continuing.

An NRL spokesman yesterday said the incident had been referred to the Integrity Unit.

"The Gold Coast Titans have reported an alleged incident involving David Fifita to the Integrity Unit," the spokesman said.

"The Integrity Unit is liaising with both the Queensland Police and the club."

Fifita, who started the year at the Brisbane Broncos, accepted a deal worth over $3 million when he signed with Titans in July.

"It's a great signing for the club," Titans head of culture Mal Meninga said at the time.

The young NRL star debuted for the Broncos in 2018 and has since become one of the Titan's biggest ever signings.

David Fifita arrives back in Brisbane after the incident in Bali. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

Fifita had previously spent three days behind bars in a Bali prison after he was accused of allegedly assaulting a security guard outside a Seminyak nightclub in 2019.

The young footballer, who was aged only 19 at the time, along with the help of the Brisbane Broncos reached "a peace agreement" with Dani Irawan, who was a security guard at La Favela nightclub.

Fifita was accused of punching Mr Irawan, however his lawyer, Muhammad Rifan, denied this claim, labelling the indecent as a "slapping"

"No have any punch in this situation, this is only slapping," Mr Rifan told reporters upon Fifita's release last year.

Mr Rifan said no money exchanged hands as part of the peace agreement, and that Mr Irawan had accepted an apology from Fifita.

Originally published as Fifita questioned by police after early morning incident