Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BORDER CLOSURE: FIFO workers expected to be impacted.
BORDER CLOSURE: FIFO workers expected to be impacted.
Business

FIFO miners likely included in NSW border closure

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
5th Aug 2020 5:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIFO workers in NSW and the ACT are expected to be banned from flying into Queensland from 1am on Saturday.

Queensland Resources Council predicted the move after today’s announcement of Queensland’s hard border closure.

The state’s chief health officer has declared all of New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory as hot spots.

As of 1am, Saturday August 8, all visitors will be denied entry except for rare exemptions, and returning Queenslanders will have to pay for 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine.

More stories:

Miner reports 32% drop in met coal after gas incident

Mining giant’s Bowen Basin sites weather COVID storm

Resource industry urges govt to copy WA recovery plan

The Daily Mercury understands the QRC has interpreted this advice to include FIFO workers from NSW and ACT hot spots.

Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane.
Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane.

The QRC is awaiting further clarification from the State Government.

Last month, QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane warned this outcome was likely to occur.

The majority of Queensland’s interstate FIFO workers recognised as “critical” live in NSW.

“Any further advice from the Chief Health Officer surrounding NSW hot spots would prevent workers living in those areas from flying into Queensland,” Mr Macfarlane said last month.

“Part of the screening process for interstate FIFO workers are company-specific health plans where workers are asked if they live in a COVID-19 hotspot.

“If they answer ‘yes’, the worker is unable to fly to Queensland.”

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

border closure fifo mining qldpol queensland resources council
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly flew into QLD from virus hotspot

        Premium Content Man allegedly flew into QLD from virus hotspot

        News A man avoided Queensland’s tough restrictions on travellers from known coronavirus hotspots by travelling from NSW to the ACT.

        Rain on the way with falls of 50mm possible: Bureau

        Premium Content Rain on the way with falls of 50mm possible: Bureau

        Weather Showers between Bowen and Mackay could bring as much as 20-50mm of rain.

        Man in hospital as car hits cow and rolls near Bowen

        Premium Content Man in hospital as car hits cow and rolls near Bowen

        News The 40-year-old man was freed himself from the vehicle before paramedics arrived.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites