FIFO worker’s ‘reign of terror’ scars ex-partner

A Sunshine Coast man pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to repeatedly assaulting his partner.

A Sunshine Coast man pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to repeatedly assaulting his partner.

A "reign of terror" inflicted on a victim has left her emotionally scarred after her former partner broke into her locked bedroom and persistently assaulted her.

The man, 45, pleaded guilty at Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to seven charges of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens told the court the man committed multiple domestic violence offences between April 8 and May 14.

"This is a serious example of controlling behaviour behind closed doors," Sergeant Stephens said.

The court heard the man grabbed the victim's head and put his hands over her ears and pushed his forehead into her head, saying "I'll ram it down your throat until you understand".

"That is, I would submit a torturing like act, calculated so not to leave physical injuries but serious threats prohibiting and discouraging the victim from reporting the matter," Sgt Stephens said.

The court heard that later that same day, the man told her to get undressed and get into bed and started to belittle her before pushing her down on the bed while yelling "do you get it?"

Sgt Stephens said the most serious offence happened on May 4.

He he described it as a "cowardly act" which would have left an significant impact on the victim.

"He broke into her locked room and persistently assaulted, belittled and controlled the aggrieved," he said.

In a written victim impact read out by Sgt Stephens to the court, the victim described she now felt more anxious than she had before in her life.

"The emotional effects were such that I took days off work as I could not concentrate," the statement read.

"I felt disconnected emotionally, I didn't want any physical touch which is unusual for me as my children call me cuddlemum because I'm a very cuddly, hugging sort of a person.

"I was also grieving the sudden loss of my mother who passed away a month before and really needed some kind of soothing words and to be held close and consoled as I was missing her.

"Emotionally the effects have been much greater, sometimes I wake up crying or wake in a fright thinking I've heard the door rattling or someone trying to get into my room."

The court heard the man had made more than 130 unanswered calls to the victim in the days before the last assault.

"Then he turns up at the aggrieved's house at 3.15am in the morning and unlawfully breaks into the aggrieved's locked bedroom and persistently assaults her in various ways," Sgt Stephens said.

"During the assault he controls and deprives her of her liberty and in a further aggravating feature he continues as he restrains the aggrieved with her hands behind her back."

The court heard the man repeatedly pressing his head into her forehead pushing harder, while yelling "do you f------ get it?" and "you f------ arrogant b----."

The court heard her head felt like it was going to explode.

The man then stayed at the victim's house overnight and told her "you're not going to leave".

The victim managed to leave the next morning by making an excuse to leave the house.

Lawyer Anna Smith said her client was aware his conduct was unacceptable and he was remorseful for his actions.

"The behaviour was born out of frustration to his relationship and he knows the matter in which he dealt with his frustration was unacceptable," she said.

Ms Smith said the man, who was a fly-in, fly-out worker, had two children from a previous relationship and had been taking counselling.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said domestic violence was prevalent in society and the man needed a strong personal deterrent for his "callous" behaviour.

"Your conduct over this period couldn't be described in any other way then a reign of terror," he said.

"It would be have been debilitating every moment of every day.

"The victim impact statement speaks volumes.

"At a time when she needed some emotional support because of the loss of her mother, so insensitive of you."

He sentenced the man to one year of jail, with an immediate parole release date.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732

Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453

MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277