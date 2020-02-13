Menu
Fifth councillor will put his name on the ballot

Laura Thomas
13th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
RON Petterson announced he will run again in the Whitsunday Regional Council election with a “fervent desire” to “keep on keeping on” and a push to see momentum and change in the region.

Cr Petterson will run for the Division 2 seat and said he was honoured to take on the division four years ago.

“Serving as a councillor is a high calling and deserves nothing but the highest of commitment, drive and respect for the position,” he said.

“My pledge to our community is resolute and unwavering.

“Just as I did four years ago, I stand on a platform of rigorous community work and producing tangible results that improve our liveability in Division 2 and the Whitsundays as a whole.”

Cr Petterson’s said his major achievements while in council included the Cannonvale Beach revitalisation, the Cannonvale Lake project, the Beach Road upgrade, safety fencing at Cannonvale State School and a Cannonvale Customer Service Centre.

Cr Petterson also played a role in advocating for additional primary and secondary school for the 4802 area, a reduced speed limit on Beach Road and the Gregory-Cannon Valley Road intersection upgrade among other regional developments.

Furthermore, Cr Petterson said he was proud to have played a part in the wider developments of the region including the Whitsunday Coast Airport upgrade, Cannonvale water infrastructure project and initiating the small business start-up grants.

“I will keep the momentum rolling and consolidate on the steady inroads we have made so that Division 2 continues to flourish as the fastest growing division in the Whitsunday region with a wealth of family-friendly atmosphere built upon a solid foundation of community spirit,” he said.

“I have a lot more to continue to offer the great people of the Whitsundays and ask for your support at the upcoming election.”

