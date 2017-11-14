Fifth festival was a huge hit

WINNING BAND: Winner of 'battle of the bands' was Gold Coast based The Wayward Suns on the main stage with Liam and Ollie Andrews and Gavin Butlin.

WINNING BAND: Winner of 'battle of the bands' was Gold Coast based The Wayward Suns on the main stage with Liam and Ollie Andrews and Gavin Butlin. Photo: Andrew Pattinson / Vampp

"WHO needs power?”

Ever the professional performer, this is how Leo Sayer handled a power cut on stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music on Sunday night.

The international star had the crowd at the main tent chanting the lyrics while his sound system was quickly restored.

Just like the on-again-off-again rain, it didn't dampen anyone's spirits.

Leo Sayer at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music. Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photogr

"He was amazing,” festival promoter Gavin 'Butto' Butlin said.

"And the Chantoozies. Between them and Leo it was a great end to the weekend and our fifth festival.”

Eve, Ally and Tottie, otherwise known as the Chantoozies, took time out on Sunday afternoon for a Tuk Tuk tour of Airlie Beach.

Meanwhile others among the festival's 74 acts headed to the main tent for the grand finale, which as well as performances by the headliners included a presentation to Mr Butlin for his ongoing support of live music in Airlie Beach.

Gold Coast act The Wayward Suns were revealed as winners of the festival's national Battle of the Bands competition and will feature on the main stage line-up in 2018.

Also on Sunday afternoon was the raffle draw for winners of this year's signed 'pink guitars', with proceeds going to the Cancer Council through the Pink Ribbon Charity Fair.

In a heart-warming twist of fate Liam Andrew, whose late father Steve 'the hat' Andrew was a festival volunteer ambassador coordinator, claimed one of the winning tickets.

Liam and his brother Ollie bought their raffle tickets with money raised from auctioning one of this year's ambassador hats, worn by the volunteers in Steve Andrew's honour.

The Andrew brothers donated the guitar back to the PRCF and it was auctioned off on stage for $2800.

Liam and Ollie Andrews with signed ambassadors 'white hat' they auctioned off. Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photogr

"Steve must have been looking down on us,” Mr Butlin said.

"Steve was a big part of our festival and everyone knows he was one of Airlie's biggest music fans,” Mr Butlin said.

"Every year he ran the Battle of the Bands stage at Magnums.”

With the main tent now packed away, Mr Butlin said he was already looking towards next year's festival.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Tickets to the 2018 event went on sale yesterday at the special price of $220 for a three-day pass.

To keep up to date with the festival's news follow the Facebook page or visit www.airliebeachfestivalof music.com.