Fight for Airlie won't be ignored

A GROUP of 'concerned residents' have taken their town plan opposition to new heights.

The Fight for Airlie Group began an online petition on change.org with 529 supporters to maintain building heights at current levels.

Corrie Gardner claimed no effort was made to ensure people understood the implications of the plan.

"Council fulfilled their obligations to notify the community, but there is a difference between fulfilling obligations and ensuring everyone understands what you are doing,” she said.

"I would like to see a formal meeting process where we can all talk these things through on a quarterly basis.”

Ms Gardner said she was particularly concerned with the temporary removal of the Airlie Local Plan.

"That local plan defines the character and charm of Airlie Beach,” she said.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Wilcox said a number of consultative platforms existed.

"If any community groups wish to convey any new concerns to council they have ample opportunity through community engagement platforms set up by this council,” he said.

Mayor Wilcox cited the Your Say Whitsunday online, the Mayor's Business and Commerce Forum, Major Client Forums, Country Catch Ups and Budget Community Forums as community engagement.