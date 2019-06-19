Fight for the Great Aussie Bight

SIGN HERE: South Australian Kay Moncrieff is travelling around Australia asking people to sign a petition to stop drilling in the Great Australian Bight.

WHILE many of her counterparts are travelling around Australia as grey nomads, Kay Moncrieff has taken a different approach to most doing the "Big Lap”.

The South Australian is travelling the country to raise awareness of a Norwegian proposal to drill oil 400km off the coast of Australia and to encourage people to sign a proposal against it. The self-professed "green nomad” started her trip on May 21 and was in Airlie Beach on Monday to continue her fight for the Great Australian Bight.

She said the proposal was in international waters off South Australia's Great Australian Bight, but she believes it could "wreck the Bight”.

"I couldn't sit at home in Adelaide and do nothing,” she said.

"It's all to do with saving our country being marauded, plundered and pillaged.”

Ms Moncrieff is particularly concerned about whales who migrate across the Great Australian Bight each year, before they begin their journey up the coast of Australia.

"People beyond South Australian borders, very rarely have they heard of this.”

To sign the petition, visit Bight2020.com.