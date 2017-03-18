Fight Night 6, fighter profile: Bec Weall

SHE has always been a fan of UFC fighting but she never thought about stepping into the ring.

Until now. Bec Weall will step into the ring for the first time at Fight Night 6 on April 15 at the PCYC.

Weall has been training at the Whitsunday Martial Arts gym since last August and has been riding an emotional rollercoaster since her fight was announced.

"Sometimes I am really confident and some days I am just bricking it. But mostly I am excited,” she said.

Weall said she knew who her opponent would be and had looked her up on the internet. Underlying the anxiousness and excitement, Weall said heading into he ring debut she had an underlying confidence in her own ability.

"I feel like these guys have really prepared me for the fight in terms of skills and what to expect mentally.

"I feel I am absolutely prepared.”

Weall admitted as a woman MMA fighter she was not part of the majority but it was something she always wanted to do but didn't have the opportunity living in Exmouth in WA.