Fight Night 6, fighter profile: Blair Frew

NAME: Blair Frew

FROM: Jubilee Pocket

AGE: 34

HEIGHT: 180cm

WEIGHT: 70kg

CLASS: Muay thai

HE'S a fighter who is no stranger to Airlie Fight Night.

Blair Frew's first event was in 2013 and he hasn't looked back since.

"I moved up here about four years ago. I trained with Anton (Zafir) and started competing in MMA. I've always loved the sport,” he said. "I grew up boxing, my dad was a boxer. I sort of decided that it was something I needed to do one day before I got too old.”

Frew will be stepping out of his comfort zone because after five MMA fights, he will step into the muay thai ring for the first time.

"I usually fight MMA, but I feel good,” he said.

"I prefer striking anyway so I think it will be right up my alley. I get to have a bit of fun as well. I do take it just as seriously, but it's a bit of fun as well as doing something different.”

Now sponsored by Whitsunday Tattooing, Frew said he loved training at Whitsunday Martial Arts and loved the thrill of fighting.

"It's the biggest adrenaline rush I've ever had. I've done skydiving, bungee jumping, everything. This is it. It gets the heart racing the most,” he said.