Fight Night 6, fighter profile: Justin Heitman

LAST year Justin Heitman had to pull out of his debut bout at Fight Night at the last minute due to work commitments.

This year Heitman said that wasn't going to happen.

Only making the commitment to fight last Friday Heitman has some work ahead to catch up to the other undercard fighters, but he is committed and is eating, breathing and sleeping boxing.

"Your brain is on it all the time. You are always thinking about what you are doing, how you are moving and the things you learn here,” he said.

"You are always processing, always going through it,” Heitman said.

Even when he was mopping the floor, Heitman said he was working on his stance and building muscle memory.

"So you are not thinking about doing it, you are just doing it.”

Heitman said he was confident about his bout but at the same time he felt a sense of trepidation ahead of his fight at the PCYC.

" I will have two kids there. I don't want to lose in front of them.

"But the main thing is to do the club proud... you want to put on a good fight and a good show for the crowd.”