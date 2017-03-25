Fight Night 6, fighter profile: Richie Robinson

NAME: Richie Robinson

FROM: Airlie Beach

AGE: 29

HEIGHT: 185cm

WEIGHT: 66kg

CLASS: MMA

FROM fan to fighter, Richie Robinson is getting as prepared as he can be for his first MMA fight.

Originally hailing from Scotland, Robinson's love of the UFC is taking him all the way to Airlie Fight Night 6 on April 15.

"I haven't boxed or anything before. I've been training since about November last year so about six months,” he said.

"I've always been a martial arts fan. I grew up watching boxing when I was younger. From there, MMA started becoming more popular. I've been following that since the start really.

"I've always went to the events but this is my dream here - fighting myself.”

After watching Whitsunday Martial Arts and UFC fighter Anton Zafir fight in Melbourne, he soon found himself training with the man himself.

"Training is really difficult. It's pretty hard but you put in all the work now - train hard, fight easy. It is tough man, but I feel like the guys are getting me ready for it,” he said.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of emotions come fight time but at the minute I'm just focusing on myself and being as fit as I can and as good as I can be.”