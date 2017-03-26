Fight Night 6, fighter profile: Tony Mulligan

NAME: Tony Mulligan

FROM: Airlie Beach

AGE: 29

HEIGHT: 184cm

WEIGHT: 79kg

CLASS: Muay thai

ANY fight fan knows that if you want to learn muay thai, you go straight to the source.

Tony Mulligan originally went to Ko Tao, Thailand, for a completely different reason.

"I went there to dive originally but I started training muay thai and stopped diving,” he said.

"They are tough little buggers in Thailand. It was awesome. Every day was just flat out. You base your whole day around training. Train in the morning, train in the afternoon, not working, just focusing on training. I fell in love with it.”

Training since September at Whitsunday Martial Arts, Mulligan said the time to fight was now.

"I got over procrastinating. I've been talking about doing it since I started a year and a half ago,” he said.

"The last Airlie Fight Night I was actually over in Thailand training so I missed out last time and this time I thought there was no way I was missing it.

"I always wish I could have done boxing as a kid but mum wouldn't have it. Better late than never I thought. Why not?

"I thought I would be more nervous than I am, but I'm ready to go.”