Fight Night 6, fighter profile: Trent Elson

FOR first-time boxer Trent Elson stepping into the ring at Fight Night 6 on April 15 is another thing he can tick off his bucket list.

"I have always wanted to do it, I am 36 now so I am running out of time and it's something different,” he said.

Elson signed up for the 12- week challenge offered by the Whitsunday Martial Arts gym and never intended to fight.

"I solely started to get fit and get healthy but as the time has gone on I sort of thought 'why not?'.”

Elson is also a rugby union player and says he thrives in a team environment.

"I like that team base. I am no good at the gym by myself so as a team this ticks all my boxes.

"There are six of us all in the same boat, we push each other and you feel like you are letting them down if you don't come to training.”

Elson said he was trying not to over-think stepping into the ring at Fight Night 6.

"I am a little bit nervous and a little bit excited. I have been busting my gut; by the time Fight Night comes I know there is nothing more I can do,” Elson said.