Fight Night back at the PCYC

IN THE RING: Bec Weall, Blair Frew, Daniel McCormack, Tony Mulligan and Richie Robinson, of Whitsunday Martial Arts, will be getting in the ring at Fight Night 6.

BOXING/MMA: The biggest event on the Whitsunday fight calender returns this year and promises quality entertainment.

Airlie Fight Night 6 is back at its original venue, the Whitsunday PCYC, on April15.

Successful mixed martial arts fighter and head coach at the Whitsunday Martial Arts gym Anton Zafir won't be getting in the ring this year, but has high expectation of his fighters.

"They get to showcase their skills in front of their friends and family in their hometown, which is always good. That hometown advantage gives them that little boost on the night,” he said.

Zafir said fighters would be coming all the way from Brisbane in the south to Cooktown in the north.

"Fighters will have a chance to test their skills with opponents from across Queensland - it's a great opportunity,” he said.

Making a decision to concentrate on coaching rather that fighting, Zafir said with 13 fighters on the card it took a lot of effort to get them all properly prepared.

"If I am training up for a fight, I have to be selfish and I can't give my time to my guys appropriately,” Zafir said.

"I can't let them down and I have to give my time up to help them.

"(But) it's great to see them progressing and getting ready for it.”

Manager of LA Entertainment Casey Vella said the event got bigger and better every year and the company was excited about Fight Night 6.

"We are really happy it is moving back to the PCYC and come rain, hail or shine, this show will go ahead,” she said.

"People travel a long way for this event, it has a very good reputation.”