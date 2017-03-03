30°
News

Fight Night back at the PCYC

Peter Carruthers | 3rd Mar 2017 6:23 PM
IN THE RING: Bec Weall, Blair Frew, Daniel McCormack, Tony Mulligan and Richie Robinson, of Whitsunday Martial Arts, will be getting in the ring at Fight Night 6.
IN THE RING: Bec Weall, Blair Frew, Daniel McCormack, Tony Mulligan and Richie Robinson, of Whitsunday Martial Arts, will be getting in the ring at Fight Night 6. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BOXING/MMA: The biggest event on the Whitsunday fight calender returns this year and promises quality entertainment.

Airlie Fight Night 6 is back at its original venue, the Whitsunday PCYC, on April15.

Successful mixed martial arts fighter and head coach at the Whitsunday Martial Arts gym Anton Zafir won't be getting in the ring this year, but has high expectation of his fighters.

"They get to showcase their skills in front of their friends and family in their hometown, which is always good. That hometown advantage gives them that little boost on the night,” he said.

Zafir said fighters would be coming all the way from Brisbane in the south to Cooktown in the north.

"Fighters will have a chance to test their skills with opponents from across Queensland - it's a great opportunity,” he said.

Making a decision to concentrate on coaching rather that fighting, Zafir said with 13 fighters on the card it took a lot of effort to get them all properly prepared.

"If I am training up for a fight, I have to be selfish and I can't give my time to my guys appropriately,” Zafir said.

"I can't let them down and I have to give my time up to help them.

"(But) it's great to see them progressing and getting ready for it.”

Manager of LA Entertainment Casey Vella said the event got bigger and better every year and the company was excited about Fight Night 6.

"We are really happy it is moving back to the PCYC and come rain, hail or shine, this show will go ahead,” she said.

"People travel a long way for this event, it has a very good reputation.”

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach boxing fight night 6 mixed martial arts pcyc whitsundays whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fight Night back at the PCYC

Fight Night back at the PCYC

Fighters in training for ring action.

Festival of Music dream has come true

FEEL LIKE DANCING: Music legend Leo Sayer will be a headline act at the Festival of Music staged at the Whitsunday Sailing Club this year.

Leo Sayer will be one of 74 acts at the 2017 Festival of Music.

Rubbish sent packing

A LOAD OF RUBBISH: Whitsunday residents at a previous Clean Up Australia Day.

Rubbish sent packing .

Improving water quality

POSITIVE: TW chairman Allen Grundy is looking forward to seeing an improvement in water quality.

Nearly half-a-million dollars will go towards water-quality research

Local Partners

Fight Night back at the PCYC

Fighters in training for ring action.

Enjoy a 12-hour music bender

INVOLVED: Andrew Pattinson, Kieran McCarthy, Jared McCann, Gavin Butlin, Wendy Absolon, Pete Bek, Pauline Smith, Elanor Hanlon, Sam McCann, Leyla Koporae, Robbie Cole, Izac Willoughby, Gregory Willoughby and Ruby Smith.

Enjoy a 12-hour music bender.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

JIMMY Buffett will be scouting for a possible venue for his diner chain

How to get to and from Adele’s show at the Gabba in Brisbane

Translink schedules extra services for Adele in Brisbane

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Singer John Mellencamp, right, and actress Meg Ryan.

No love lost between Meg Ryan and ex John Mellencamp

Actress disses Dickie on TV

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Miriam Margolyes disses Dickie on TV

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

Sheeran whacks Bieber in face with golf club

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's 'sickening' moment when he hit Bieber with a golf club

Two Units under one roof - 3 Bedroom Twin Key Unit up for grabs

1410/3 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 3 2 2 $575,000

Featuring amazing views of the beautiful Whitsundays and the Port of Airlie, this dual key 3-bedroom apartment provides the benefit of owning two units under the...

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 Auction

- 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors throughout. - Approximately 2.138ha block.

Under Contract - Perfect Air BNB Investment

15 Seaview Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

House 4 2 2 Under Contract

Newly constructed four bedroom home in Airlie Beach, with the ability to sleep 8 guests comfortably. An ideal investment with projected holiday let gross income of...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 $1,150,000

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Mount Jukes Hobby Farm

101 Andrew Fordyce Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 5 2 5 $495,000

- Picturesque and Productive 10 acres - Two solid block dwellings built in 1982 - Private main house offers four bedrooms and one bathroom - Nearby flat boasts...

Luxury Living In Dolphin Heads

60 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads 4740

House 4 4 2 $985,000

Proudly sitting on the shores of Dolphin Heads Beach, with magic ocean views, this absolute beachfront home is priced for the immediate sale. The astute buyer...

Happy Ever After Begins Here!

4 Skye Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 2 2 $355,000

- Immaculately presented one owner home built in 1998 - Good layout with two separate living areas - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms - Spacious master bedroom...

Fertile Creek Flats &amp; Stunning House with Lofty Views

39 Okuloo Road, Netherdale 4756

Rural 3 1 1 $450,000

- 68 acres of fertile flat ex-cane land and timber ridges - Stunning Relaxed Living Home built in 2013 - Large open plan living spilling onto wide veranda's - 3...

12 acres of Prime Land

1723 Yakapari-Seaforth Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 3 1 4 $597,000

Rare opportunity exists to buy 12 acres of prime, fertile land just 35 minutes drive north of Mackay. Located on Seaforth Road, the acreage is under 5 minutes...

Turf/Cane Farm- 15 minutes to Mackay

Lot 7 Dunnrock Road, Chelona 4740

Rural 0 0 Auction

139 acres on one freehold title. 40 acres under 3 varieties of turf including Sir Walter. 87 acres of cane production area. Fully irrigated farm with water...

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!