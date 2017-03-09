Fight Night fighter profile: Gavin Steel

HE HAS a formidable name but does Gavin Steel have what it takes to floor his opponent at the upcoming Airlie Beach Fight Night?

"I have never fought in my life,” he said.

Steel joined a challenge offered by the Whitsunday Martial Arts gym in an attempt to shed some kilos.

He has done that. He is now down from 113kg to 88 and getting in the ring is a way of Steel showing his appreciation to the trainers at the gym for helping him lose weight.

"I know what I am in for. The bloke I am fighting is nine years younger and he has already had two fights,” he said.

"I think the crowd is going to be more daunting than the fight. Once you are in the ring you can focus on the guy and you know it's only you and him and you can block the crowd out.”

Steel has been training hard and doing cardio work to improve his odds.

"I can hit a bag and every day you get a bit better and get more confidence in your ability,” he said.

FIGHT NIGHT

NAME: Gavin Steel

FROM: Proserpine

AGE: 44

WEIGHT: 88kg

HEIGHT: 180cm