Fight Night fighter profile: Trevor Ritchie.

TREVOR Ritchie only began fighting in November last year as a boxer.

Ritchie said he would jump in the ring for the first time at Airlie Fight Night 6 at the PCYC on April 15 and he was "pumped”.

"I am just ecstactic. I am keen to get in there and do my thing,” he said.

Ritchie said he was confident about his undercard fight and had put in the work in and out of the ring.

"I have been doing a lot of conditioning and I am also an AFL player. I have been training every day,” he said.

Ritchie said boxing coach Dan McCormack was confident in his ability which in turn gave Ritchie some confidence in himself.

Fighters will descend on Airlie Beach from Cooktown in the north and Brisbane in the south for what is a well- respected event on the boxing and MMA calender.

Promoters of Fight Night 6 will ensure it will go ahead, rain, hail or shine, and it will be held back where it all began at the PCYC.

Tickets start at $64.40 and are available via MoshTix.

FIGHT NIGHT

NAME: Trevor Ritchie

FROM: Airlie Beach

AGE: 24

WEIGHT: 85kg

HEIGHT: 190cm