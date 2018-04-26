Fight not over yet

WHITSUNDAY MP Jason Costigan has expressed his disappointment that the Proserpine and Mackay regions were overlooked when the parliamentary committee responsible for reviewing the State Government's proposed controversial land-clearing laws recommended the legislation be passed unchanged.

The 147-page report was tabled in Parliament on Monday by the State Development, Natural Resources and Agricultural Industry Development Committee despite 13,000 submissions and more than 1000 landholders protesting the new laws - including those from Proserpine's AgForce branch president Bill Davies, who feared the legislation would make land unworkable.

It's a point Mr Costigan assures he will be very vocal about when he takes the floor to speak on the laws.

"I vow to draw everyone's attention to what non-government members have got to say in these matters and the dangers it will bring to the heart of our agricultural centre,” he said.

Hearings by the committee were held in Rockhampton, Townsville, Cloncurry, Longreach, Charleville and Cairns.

"It pisses me off the committee didn't rate the Mackay Whitsunday region at all when it came to primary producers,” MrCostigan said.

The vegetation management bill, which sets out how trees can be cleared or protected, comes after the Labor Government promised to reintroduce the land-clearing laws from last year, which lapsed when the election was called.

Mr Costigan labels this "political payback”.

"In the past Labor wouldn't do this - people in the Labor ranks like Dr Rex Patterson and Ed Casey, whom I respected enormously ... would turn in their graves if they knew this was happening,” he said.