Fight over power point sparks charges

A man faced court after an argument over the use of a power point in a pub. Monique Preston

A MAN had to be restrained by security staff at an Airlie Beach pub after he got into a fight with staff over the use of a power point.

Marcus James Tynan of Airlie Beach pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to committing public nuisance while in licensed premises and possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Tynan spoke to staff at Beaches Bar and Grill on August 27 about his mobile phone being unplugged from a power point a vending machine had been plugged into.

During an argument with the manager, the 31-year-old threw a drink at him, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard the pub's security staff removed the man from the venue and restrained him until police arrived.

Police found a clip seal bag containing 0.3g of cocaine in Tynan's pocket during a pat down search, Sgt Myors said.

At first, Tynan told police he didn't know anything about what was in the bag, but when a police officer said to him that they thought it was cocaine, he replied "yeah I think it's coke too”, Sgt Myors said.

Lawyer Cleo Rewald said Tynan accepted he had behaved badly.

"He accepts that his behaviour was really poor and he does need to consider how to behave in those environments,” Mrs Rewald said.

Magistrate James Morton fined Tynan $900 and banned him from Beaches Bar and Grill for one year.

"Clean your act up. You overreacted to something minor,” he said.