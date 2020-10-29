Former UFC star Paige VanZant has revealed her shock at getting requests for naked pictures in exchange for money.

The fighter revealed fans sent her cash expecting X-rated content in return while also asking her to start an OnlyFans account.

The 26-year-old regularly posts saucy pictures of herself on social media but draws the line at adult content.

VanZant is now signed to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and revealed details of previous requests during a recent Q&A with her husband Austin Vanderford.

"Austin and I did a fan question [session] where you guys could write in," she said.

"There were 200 questions and about 20 of them were 'Hey, why don't you make an OnlyFans?'

"Basically, I said, 'I'm not going to make an OnlyFans but if you really want to send me money and you appreciate the things I post on Instagram, you can Venmo me.

"I was like, 'go ahead and send me money so you can show me appreciation.

"I did have a lot of people Venmo me, which I did not expect to happen. Five or 10 people sent me money and thought that they would be receiving an explicit picture.

Paige VanZant prefers to stay cheeky.

"That was absolutely not what was going to happen.

"I'm sorry for the confusion and for anybody who sent me money, hoping to get nudes or anything like that.

"The point is, I'm not doing an OnlyFans because I'm not going to do that kind of stuff.

"I went and donated all the money that was sent to me to a charity here in Florida because it just felt weird.

"It was a dumb joke but no, I'm not going to make an OnlyFans. End of that - don't send me any money.

"And I definitely do not judge any males, any females who are on OnlyFans.

"It's just not for me at this stage of my life, so everybody who keeps asking on social media, you're not going to convince me."

- The Sun

Originally published as Fight star draws line on saucy snaps