Fighter profile: Shaun Hughes

STEPPING into the ring for the first time at Airlie Fight Night on April 15, Shaun Hughes said he was excited and at the same time nervous.

"I want to make it to the end and hopeful not getting knocked out,” he said.

"There is a bit of fear and a bit of excitement at the same.'

Hughes said he joined the fitness challenge at Whitsunday Martial Arts in a departure from his usual weight training.

"I just wanted to challenge myself this year and instead of doing more body building stuff I thought I would give this a go.

"I am now working on cardio and fitness to last the fight out.”

Hughes will fight in three rounds of two minutes each and said he had growing confidence in his ability as a boxer.

"I was quite a gumby for want of a better word and now I am starting to figure it out a lot more and these guys are really pushing me through it,” he said.

Hughes said he wanted to win but would also go into the fight with an open mind.

"If I lose, I lose. But at the same time I definitely want to get in the ring and win,” he said.