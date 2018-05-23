Fighting fit for tournament

SCORE: Eighth Kyu karate students Jake Johns, 8, from Proserpine Dojo and Kade Harrison, 9, from Cannonvale Dojo, sparring in preparation for the weekend's tournament.

KARATE: This weekend, junior karate students will flock from near and far to compete in the 2018 All Australian Kyo Ku Shin Junior and Colts Karate Championships.

Hitting the mats from 9.30am this Saturday, divisions are split into age, belt and weight classes, with students facing off in full-contact kumite bouts for trophies.

The estimated 100 athletes from Kyokushin Karate dojos in Cannonvale, Proserpine and Hamilton Island, as well as interstate competitors, set to converge on the Cannonvale State School hall will include Cannonvale nine-year-old Kade Harrison.

This will be Kade's seventh tournament. He has been competing for the past three years and said he had his eyes on bringing home a trophy.

Kade got into karate with his two older siblings and said he loved sparring

As an eighth Kyu belt, Kade will face off against Proserpine's Jake Johns - another tournament veteran as a young gun.

Another family affair, the eight-year-old's father and grandfather are both black belts in karate.

"I started karate because it looked like fun. I wanted to be a ninja,” Jake said.

The weekend's event will be the one opportunity a year local junior karate students get to showcase their fighting skills in their own region and organisers are encouraging the community to come and support the local juniors and welcome those travelling from Brisbane, Mackay and Townsville.

Spectator entry costs: adult $10, child $5 (five years plus), $25 family (two adults and two children).

There will be a canteen with food available for purchase.