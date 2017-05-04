26°
News

Fighting for our fair share

Sharon Smallwood | 4th May 2017 9:20 AM
Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and Tourism Whitsundays CEO Criag Turner have been fighting for the region's fair share of cyclone recovery funding.
Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and Tourism Whitsundays CEO Criag Turner have been fighting for the region's fair share of cyclone recovery funding. Sharon Smallwood

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CYCLONE Debbie wreaked havoc on a sizeable portion of the east Australian coast but there was one place that endured the full wrath of a category four storm - and that was the Whitsundays.

This is the message Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox and Tourism Whitsundays chief executive Craig Turner have taken to the Queensland and Commonwealth Governments with respect to how much of the available funding the region should receive.

With $10 million of combined federal and state money on the table to rejuvenate tourism in the cyclone's wake, these two Whitsunday advocates have been fighting for the region to have its fair share.

And that fair share they argue, is the "lion's share".

"We've forecast that we'll lose $235 million in tourism over the next three months and that's conservative - based on three months' worth of visitation and tours," Mr Turner said.

"These are significant numbers. We're not making this up.

"Look at the radar - at the map when it (the cyclone) came in.

"It actually hit a place called the Whitsundays. It didn't hit a place called Rockhampton or the Gold Coast. The big red dot was on us."

Mayor Willcox agreed.

"We do need this money - to rebuild and get our whole Whitsunday area here back on track," he said.

"And when Ministers (Kate) Jones and (Steven) Ciobo were here at the Port of Airlie to announce the $10 million funding, we said straight away then, 'we're the ones that have been impacted by the cyclone' - and we've been consistent with that message right the way through."

Of the $10 million available, $7 million is for infrastructure projects to drive visitation, $2 million is for marketing and $1 million is for famils and the like.

Mr Turner said he and the mayor had been on the phone, in cars and on planes to and from Brisbane and "in their ear" constantly about how much the Whitsundays could expect.

And already this has yielded results.

On Friday, a campaign supported by Virgin Australia and Infinity Holidays offering discounted airfares dependent on a minimum of four nights' accommodation was announced.

While the areas included are the Whitsundays, Gold Coast and Far North Queensland, Tourism Minister Kate Jones said there would be an exclusive promotion of the Whitsundays during the month of June.

"This marketing campaign and Flight Centre's support is vital to the Whitsundays tourism industry and will send a clear message that the region is open for business and welcoming business with open arms," she said.

Tourism and Events Queensland and Tourism Whitsundays have also now developed a comprehensive media schedule and marketing activity that will put the Whitsundays front of mind.　

"Starting with the 'Welcome Back' PR activation on Whitehaven Beach last Wednesday and continuing into this Friday with Channel Seven's Sunrise breakfast program being broadcast from Airlie Beach, Bowen and Hamilton Island, and into a raft of marketing campaigns, the activity is around making people realise the Whitsundays is still a genuine holiday destination," Mr Turner said.

The region is also set to appear on Channel Seven's 'Queensland Weekender' program and there will be print advertising in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and regional Queensland, backed up with social media.

Marketing campaigns are also planned in conjunction with industry partners including Tigerair, and Jetstar.

Meanwhile Mr Turner said a working group to look at infrastructure opportunities funded from the $7 million pool had already been established, with Mayor Willcox as chair.

He said projects already on the table prior to the cyclone included a circuit walking track at Whitehaven Beach, on water and camping activities at the Peter Faust Dam, agri-tourism opportunities in Bowen and the potential for a cable car at Airlie Beach.

And if these things come off, it won't be by accident, he said.

"If there hadn't been such strong advocacy over such a long period and with all the government stakeholders, this money could have ended up on the Gold Coast.

"Other destinations were pushing for it, but at the end of the day as the mayor's been saying all along, only one destination got hit by a category four cyclone.

"We were ground zero and that's been the message."

Cr Willcox said negotiations, particularly with the State Government, had been helped by the pre-existing relationship with the current council.

"When I became mayor I said to everybody that I was going to build relationships in George Street and Canberra, just to make sure it was known that 'hey, we are the Whitsundays, we've got a new team, we're open for business and we want the place to go ahead'," he said.

"And now we've fostered that and they've given us very good support."

Mr Turner was equally full of praise for the cooperation and support offered to the region in what has been arguably its greatest time of need.

"Over the first 10 days after the cyclone, the Premier was here on two occasions and the Tourism Minister was here on three separate occasions," he said.

"When we've needed decision makers in region, they've made sure they were here in an instant."

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Kids keep having fun outdoors

Kids keep having fun outdoors

The riveting stories boost child literacy.

Time to thank Whitsunday heroes

The Whitsunday Volunteer Group busy at work at Conway Beach during recovery efforts.

Special event for cyclone recovery helpers.

Earthmoving crew cleaning up town

MUCH-NEEDED LIFT: Steve Banks Transport and Earthmoving has removed about seven boats from Whitsunday beaches.

Local business is doing the heavy lifting.

Good Mexican food 'a pretty easy sell'

DELICIOUS: Julie Carberry and Zambrero owner Evelyn Cartlidge holding the sauce bottles which are on sale.

Good Mexican food 'a pretty easy sell'.

Local Partners

Kids keep having fun outdoors

The riveting stories boost child literacy.

World's most successful yacht to contest Hamo Race Week

The famous 16-metre American yawl, Dorade in action.

World's most successful yacht to contest Hamo Race Week.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Laws says he didn’t like Princess Diana

FIVE years after John Laws went viral after flirting with presenter Leigh Sales during an interview, the famous radio host has returned to the ABC.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

New film celebrates man's best friend

Dennis Quaid in a scene from the movie A Dog's Purpose.

William Bruce Cameron on the big-screen adaptation of his book.

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 $230,000

- 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors throughout. - Approximately 2.138ha block.

Two industrial properties with great holding income and redevelopment potential

18 and 20 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase two industrial zoned properties ... $930,000 + GST

An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase two industrial zoned properties in the areas most desirable locations. Located only 100m off Shute Harbour...

Value For Money

3/10 Trogolby Street, South Mackay 4740

House 2 1 2 $175,000...

Set in a complex of only 3 this well maintained stand alone unit would be ideal for the young couple entering the market or for those looking to downsize. Features...

$50,000 REDUCTION OFF ORIGINAL SALE PRICE

9 William Close, Cannonvale 4802

House 3 3 1 $549,000

A stunning upmarket seaview home in a rainforest setting offering quality, style, privacy and within walking distance to Abell Point marina...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Rural Oasis

770 Owens Creek Loop Road, Gargett 4741

Rural 3 1 4 $289,000

If you are looking for a peaceful and secluded rural setting then look no further than 770 Owens Creek Loop Road. Located just 6 minutes drive from the Gargett...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

12 Mowlam Street, Eimeo 4740

House 4 3 2 Auction

A wonderful lifestyle residence, with magic views to Brampton Island. This family home provides an exceptional retreat with impressive proportions and entertaining...

Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Double Garage

46 Hangan Street, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 2 $294,000

Located on a 582 square metre allotment in a relatively new residential area of Bucasia. This modern lowset four bedroom home is approx. five years old. All...

Creek Frontage 18 Acres

Lot 11 Owens Creek Loop Road, Gargett 4741

House 1 1 $210,000

Creek frontage 18 acres of mostly cleared and cultivated country under sugar cane. Power connected. Wheel tractor and slasher to be included in sale. Water...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $515,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

Agents warn of tough rental market

DAMAGE: Cyclone Debbie had a profound effect on some Whitsunday homes.

Rental market squeezed further by Cyclone Debbie.

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!