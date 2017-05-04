Fighting for our fair share

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and Tourism Whitsundays CEO Criag Turner have been fighting for the region's fair share of cyclone recovery funding.

CYCLONE Debbie wreaked havoc on a sizeable portion of the east Australian coast but there was one place that endured the full wrath of a category four storm - and that was the Whitsundays.

This is the message Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox and Tourism Whitsundays chief executive Craig Turner have taken to the Queensland and Commonwealth Governments with respect to how much of the available funding the region should receive.

With $10 million of combined federal and state money on the table to rejuvenate tourism in the cyclone's wake, these two Whitsunday advocates have been fighting for the region to have its fair share.

And that fair share they argue, is the "lion's share".

"We've forecast that we'll lose $235 million in tourism over the next three months and that's conservative - based on three months' worth of visitation and tours," Mr Turner said.

"These are significant numbers. We're not making this up.

"Look at the radar - at the map when it (the cyclone) came in.

"It actually hit a place called the Whitsundays. It didn't hit a place called Rockhampton or the Gold Coast. The big red dot was on us."

Mayor Willcox agreed.

"We do need this money - to rebuild and get our whole Whitsunday area here back on track," he said.

"And when Ministers (Kate) Jones and (Steven) Ciobo were here at the Port of Airlie to announce the $10 million funding, we said straight away then, 'we're the ones that have been impacted by the cyclone' - and we've been consistent with that message right the way through."

Of the $10 million available, $7 million is for infrastructure projects to drive visitation, $2 million is for marketing and $1 million is for famils and the like.

Mr Turner said he and the mayor had been on the phone, in cars and on planes to and from Brisbane and "in their ear" constantly about how much the Whitsundays could expect.

And already this has yielded results.

On Friday, a campaign supported by Virgin Australia and Infinity Holidays offering discounted airfares dependent on a minimum of four nights' accommodation was announced.

While the areas included are the Whitsundays, Gold Coast and Far North Queensland, Tourism Minister Kate Jones said there would be an exclusive promotion of the Whitsundays during the month of June.

"This marketing campaign and Flight Centre's support is vital to the Whitsundays tourism industry and will send a clear message that the region is open for business and welcoming business with open arms," she said.

Tourism and Events Queensland and Tourism Whitsundays have also now developed a comprehensive media schedule and marketing activity that will put the Whitsundays front of mind.

"Starting with the 'Welcome Back' PR activation on Whitehaven Beach last Wednesday and continuing into this Friday with Channel Seven's Sunrise breakfast program being broadcast from Airlie Beach, Bowen and Hamilton Island, and into a raft of marketing campaigns, the activity is around making people realise the Whitsundays is still a genuine holiday destination," Mr Turner said.

The region is also set to appear on Channel Seven's 'Queensland Weekender' program and there will be print advertising in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and regional Queensland, backed up with social media.

Marketing campaigns are also planned in conjunction with industry partners including Tigerair, and Jetstar.

Meanwhile Mr Turner said a working group to look at infrastructure opportunities funded from the $7 million pool had already been established, with Mayor Willcox as chair.

He said projects already on the table prior to the cyclone included a circuit walking track at Whitehaven Beach, on water and camping activities at the Peter Faust Dam, agri-tourism opportunities in Bowen and the potential for a cable car at Airlie Beach.

And if these things come off, it won't be by accident, he said.

"If there hadn't been such strong advocacy over such a long period and with all the government stakeholders, this money could have ended up on the Gold Coast.

"Other destinations were pushing for it, but at the end of the day as the mayor's been saying all along, only one destination got hit by a category four cyclone.

"We were ground zero and that's been the message."

Cr Willcox said negotiations, particularly with the State Government, had been helped by the pre-existing relationship with the current council.

"When I became mayor I said to everybody that I was going to build relationships in George Street and Canberra, just to make sure it was known that 'hey, we are the Whitsundays, we've got a new team, we're open for business and we want the place to go ahead'," he said.

"And now we've fostered that and they've given us very good support."

Mr Turner was equally full of praise for the cooperation and support offered to the region in what has been arguably its greatest time of need.

"Over the first 10 days after the cyclone, the Premier was here on two occasions and the Tourism Minister was here on three separate occasions," he said.

"When we've needed decision makers in region, they've made sure they were here in an instant."