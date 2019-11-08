Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nabil Maghnie was arrested in Bundoora this morning. Picture: Ian Currie
Nabil Maghnie was arrested in Bundoora this morning. Picture: Ian Currie
Crime

Underworld figure arrested by police taskforce

by Mark Buttler
8th Nov 2019 8:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Underworld figure Nabil Maghnie has been arrested by a taskforce investigating three high profile murders.

Detectives from the Sector Taskforce arrested Maghnie this morning at his Bundoora home.

He was taken to Crime Command Headquarters in Spencer St and remains in custody.

The arrest of Maghnie comes after a day of raids connected to the double fatal Love Machine nightclub drive-by shootings in April and the alleged murder of Tony Mokbel associate Mitat Rasimi at Dandenong in March.

One man was yesterday charged with the murder of Mr Rasimi and another arrested was released.

Maghnie has been on bail for months over serious driving charges.

More to come.

mark.buttler@news.com.au

More Stories

arrest crime murder underworld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen man causes city centre gun scare

        premium_icon Bowen man causes city centre gun scare

        Crime 'The fact people are going out in the community with a weapon, you instil fear in the community.'

        What you should know about Airlie’s Festival of Music

        premium_icon What you should know about Airlie’s Festival of Music

        Whats On Will you be at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music?

        No bites in government’s shark specialist search

        premium_icon No bites in government’s shark specialist search

        News No bites in government’s shark specialist search

        Supermarket giant puts Whitsunday butchers on chopping block

        premium_icon Supermarket giant puts Whitsunday butchers on chopping block

        News Dedicated worker forced out of job after nearly 20 years.