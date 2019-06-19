Figure shows Premier’s true feelings for the bush

AN analysis of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's travel diaries reveals whether she has walked the walk when it comes to her concern for regional Queensland.

On these, 13 days were last-minute trips prompted by natural disasters, including 2018's devastating bushfires and the unprecedented flooding event earlier this year.

Diaries show the Premier has spent only slightly fewer days out of the country, recording 43 days overseas in an official capacity, including travel time - prompting opposition accusations Ms Palaszczuk, who is also Trade Minister, would need "Google Maps" to find her way out of Brisbane.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said Ms Palaszczuk was out of touch with everyday Queenslanders who wanted a leader who tried to create jobs and make their lives easier, not one with "an addiction to tax, spending and waste".

"It is unfortunate that Annastacia Palaszczuk looks like she would need Google Maps to find regional Queensland," she said.

"Five-star junkets to Hollywood clearly take priority over regional Queenslanders."

The analysis comes after a marked uptake in regional visits following Federal Labor's drubbing at last month's election where the Premier blitzed the regions including Townsville and Mackay.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk boards a plane to Cairns during the 2015 election campaign.

A spokesman for the Premier yesterday hit back at the claims, insisting Ms Palaszczuk devoted her time, energy and attention to all of Queensland and to the state's trading partners.

"That's why 60 per cent of the $12.9 billion to be invested in infrastructure next financial year will be in regional Queensland, supporting more than 25,000 jobs outside the southeast," he said.

"It would be interesting to see how often the Opposition Leader has visited north of Bundaberg in the same time.

"A quick examination of her diary indicated only a handful of occasions. Perhaps Ms Frecklington would like to explain."

The spokesman said trade data for the 12 months to April 2019 revealed Queensland goods exports totalled $85.2 billion - another record 12-month total and 16.4 per cent higher than the same period last year.

"The LNP would be better off counting the number of public servants it sacked and apologising to them," he said.

"Trade equals jobs and investment and Queensland's exports are up $41 billion under the Palaszczuk Government to be larger than New South Wales and Victoria combined.

"Trade missions undertaken by the Palaszczuk Government have supported more than $2 billion of new investment."