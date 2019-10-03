Figures show how crucial sugar industry is for region

New figures show value of sugarcane industry to the region.

PROSERPINE is built alongside the sugarcane industry, an industry that represents "a critical element for the viability of many regional communities” and now there is data to back that claim.

Newly released research into the sugar cane's economic contribution to Queensland, prepared for Canegrowers, indicates for every $1 of economic activity in sugarcane growing, an additional $6.40 in economic activity is generated elsewhere in the economy.

Similar flow-on effects are evident in employment numbers as well, as the cane farming industry supports almost 10,000 jobs in Queensland, and more than 23,000 jobs throughout the sugar supply value chain.

Proserpine Chamber of Commerce president Bob Bogie notes the economic foundation the sugar business provides for Proserpine, and highlights the value chain associated with the industry.

"Sugarcane farming has a significant value chain both upstream and downstream including sugar mills, transport operators, ports, fuel distributors ... as well as accountants, insurance brokers and solicitors,” Mr Bogie said.

"It is the aggregation of all these individual businesses in the value chain that collectively determines cane growing to be an essential primary industry in Queensland, supporting approximately $4 billion in economic activity and more than 10,000 businesses.”

The sugarcane industry in the Whitsunday-Mackay-Isaac region is the second-largest contributor to the state's total sugar production, after the Townsville-Burdekin-Ingham region.

The figures also indicate the Whitsundays electorate as the most economically dependent region on sugar cane when looking at the industry's contribution to full-time employment throughout the sugar manufacturing supply chain out of 20 electorates across Queensland, including Hinchinbrook, Mackay and the Burdekin.

"Cane growing represent a critical element for the viability of many regional communities and for many communities there would be a significant negative impact if cane was removed,” Mr Bogie said.

"There would be massive knock-on effects for the employees, and in turn where the employees spend their wages.

"The sugarcane industry also has a substantive social licence, contributing approximately $1.1 billion in taxation revenue to federal, state and local governments that is in turn used to fund frontline services benefiting Queenslanders across the state.”