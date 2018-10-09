Film event to fund-raise money for palliative care ward

FILM FUND-RAISER: A Star is Born will be screened to raise money for Proserpine Hospital.

FILM FUND-RAISER: A Star is Born will be screened to raise money for Proserpine Hospital. Peter Holt

THE community has been invited to the Summergarden Theatre for a viewing of A Star is Born next Thursday to raise funds for the Proserpine Hospital palliative care ward.

A Star is Born is an American musical, romantic drama produced and directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta).

Jill Lawrance of Quota International Whitsundays said the group have been participating in several community service events lately.

When they found out that a mural was in the works for the Proserpine Hospital's palliative care ward, they were more than happy to help out.

"There'll be a morning tea home-made by the Quota women and (Ben De Luca) from the Summergarden Theatre was happy to put on A Star is Born for us,” Ms Lawrance said.

"It's something different to do for the community. The movie looks like a beauty. There's some great music in it.”

Tickets have been priced at $20 and include morning tea, movie and a lucky door raffle ticket.

Tickets must be pre-purchased and can be bought from C E Smith & Co in Proserpine and at the Summergarden Theatre.

Contact Jill Lawrance on 0429 793 244 or email quotawhitsundays@gmail.com for more information on the event.

A STAR IS BORN:

- WHEN: Thursday, October 18, morning tea from 9.30am, movie showing at 10am

- WHERE: Bowen Summergarden Cinema, 40 Murroona St, Bowen

- TICKETS: $20 from C E Smith & Co in Proserpine and at the Bowen Summergarden Cinema