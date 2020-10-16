Filming to close access to another popular North Coast spot

UPDATE 4.40pm: ACESS to a popular Northern Rivers waterfall will be closed to the public for six days next week.

Ballina Shire Council advised Killen Falls Drive, the carpark and access to the waterfall will be closed for filming purposes from 6am Monday October 19 until 5pm Saturday October 24.

The temporary closure for filming was approved by the Local Traffic Committee under the conditions of a Traffic Control Plan and in accordance with the NSW Filming Protocol 2009.

Road closures will be in place throughout the filming.

The council encourages members of the community to avoid the film location to enable access for residents and the film crew.

The council also reminded the community that upgrade works to the Killen Falls walking track will be undertaken from October 26 to November 13 (weather permitting).

The upgrade is important to improve public amenity and accessibility to the viewing platform and to protect the vegetation and natural landscape by better defining the pathway.

During this period there will be no public access to the viewing platform and waterfall.

Council wishes to thank the community in advance and apologises for any inconvenience.

For updates visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

Original story: AN EAST Ballina carpark will be closed for filming on Monday afternoon.

Ballina Shire Council said vehicle and pedestrian access at Flat Rock beach carpark will be restricted for filming purposes on Monday October 19, from 12pm - 4pm.

This temporary closure for filming is approved by the Local Traffic Committee under the conditions of a Traffic Control Plan and as required by the NSW Filming Protocol 2009.

The council encourages members of the community to avoid the film location to enable access for residents and the film crew.myroadinfo.com.au

Traffic detours will be in place. For updates on road closures visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.