Barcelona's Lionel Messi makes a pass between three Valladolid players. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Soccer

‘Filth’: Messi’s latest public execution

by Nic Savage
30th Oct 2019 9:00 AM

Football superstar Lionel Messi has embarrassed midfielder Oscar Plano with a "filthy" nutmeg in La Liga on Tuesday evening.

 

The Barcelona star humiliated the Valladolid player during the 35th minute of their clash at Camp Nou, leaving Plano red-faced and sending social media into an uproar.

 

The moment was exacerbated by Plano's sombre reaction, the 28-year-old visibly mortified as his shoulders dropped in disgust.

Oscar Plano comes in to make a challenge.
But Messi flicks the ball between his legs.
In a masterful display, Messi scored two goals and provided two assists as the hosts thumped Valladolid 5-1 in Barcelona.

With his brace, Messi overtook Cristiano Ronaldo in career club goals (607), pushing himself to sixth on the all-time list. Astonishingly, Messi achieved the feat in 119 less games than his Portuguese counterpart.

The Argentinian also passed a significant career milestone during the Tuesday fixture, scoring his 50th free kick, a stunner which hooped beautifully into the top-right corner.

Messi currently has the equal-most assists of the 2019/20 La Liga (four) to go along with his four goals in just five matches.

La Liga's Twitter labelled the nutmeg "unworldly", other viewers calling the moment a "public execution" and "hilarious".

 

 

 

Barcelona will next face Levante on Saturday evening in Valencia.

If you look closely you can actually pinpoint the exact moment his heart breaks in two.
