Final call for green waste

The clean up operation is well underway in Proserpine.

WHITSUNDAY residents have just five days to place their green waste on their footpaths or else it will not be collected.

Whitsunday Regional Council started collecting green waste last week to assist in the community clean-up in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Residents have a deadline of Monday, April 10 for rubbish to be placed on footpaths in order for a final organised sweep to be conducted.

Due to limited capacity to enter residents yards, collection will strictly be from paths only.

For safety reasons, green waste must be placed fully on the footpath as vegetation placed elsewhere could block roads or drainage.

Council urged residents to check on neighbours who may need help clearing backyards or taking waste to the appropriate area.

All waste fees, green and hard waste, at the council's landfill sites and transfer stations have been waived until April 21.

Council said they appreciated the clean-up efforts being carried out across the region by SES, Army and residents following Cyclone Debbie.