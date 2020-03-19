Menu
Bullzye store North Rockhampton.
Business

Final days: Bullzye reveals what led to mass store collapse

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Mar 2020
BULLZYE stores across the state are closing their doors for the final time after this weekend due to a "complete shutdown" of supply chain from China due to the coronavirus.

The liquidators of the western clothing and accessories company, Cameron Crichton and Graham Killer of Grant Thornton, made the shocking announcement this morning.

This announcement comes after it was revealed last week the company had gone into liquidation, following a notice published on the Australian Securities and Investment Commission website on March 11.

 

Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.
Four weeks ago, Bullzye management were informed that all autumn and winter stock they were due to receive in February-April wouldn't arrive for "at least" another three months.

It was a fatal blow for the company, which was already reeling from the effects of the drought and bushfires.

The liquidators are offering 50-80 per cent off all in-store product lines in an effort to clear all stock at the five physical stores in Queensland, which are located in Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Toowoomba.

Stores will remain open for a final stock liquidation sale until 3pm Sunday, before closing their doors for the final time.

The discounts are only available in-store and online operations remain "business as usual".

An announcement regarding the future of the brand and possible new owners is expected next week.

The company was founded in 1999 and is 100 per cent Australian owned and operated.

