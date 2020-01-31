Final four young stars gunning for emerging Origin spot

PARTseven of our series on the 34 teenagers trying out for the U18 emerging Origin squad comes to a close with our final four players today.

While there's no guarantee that these rising stars will become the Queensland superstars of the future, they are on the best path possible to make a career in the NRL.

If you want to catch up on our earlier entries, scroll to the bottom of this story and click on the links to take you back to the first six entries.

And make sure to check back in throughout the year to see how the rookies are performing as we continue our coverage of both school football and the emerging Origin squads.

Tweed Heads hooker Ediq Ambrosyev in action during the Mal Meninga Cup grand final.

Ediq Ambrosyev - Tweed Seagulls

A NAME you're sure to remember and a skillset to match, Ediq is a dummy half rising star.

The Titans-contracted 17-year-old is another rugby convert - who wasn't even meant to start for his school or club side last year had it not been for an injury.

The Palm Beach Currumbin product ended up making the most of it, topping the tackle count for PBC and awarded Man-of-the-Match honours in Tweed Heads' Mal Meninga Cup win last year.

Jake Bourke in action for Ignatius Park last year. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Jake Bourke - Townsville Blackhawks

THE Ignatius Park student is a handy halfback but is being groomed to play dummy half.

He is named to play in the Blackhawks under-18s squad in the Mal Meninga Cup this year following a standout 2019.

He played a key role in Iggy Park's Confraternity Shield campaign with his explosive right foot step and game management skillset.

His leadership skills also allowed him to captain the under-18s Blackhawks side in 2016.

Damon Somerville - Burleigh Bears

ANOTHER Palm Beach Currumbin High product, Somerville is a truly versatile player - having played in the centres and backrow for Burleigh last year.

His talent has earned him a development contract with the Broncos and looks set to be another bright star of rugby league.

Marsden State High School co-captains Tyrone Sa'U (left) and Konrad Tu'ua (right) with the Phil Hall Cup. Picture: Colleen Edwards, QRL

Tyrone Sa'U - Parramatta Eels

SA'U comes from a strong family of rugby league stars and shapes to be as good, if not better.

His older brother Tommy played for Newcastle in the SG Ball while Junior Sa'U was a Melbourne Storm, Canberra Raider, Newcastle Knight and now a Salford Devil star centre.

Tyrone has been a regular in junior representative sides and led Marsden SHS to the NRL Schoolboys Cup QLD decider last year.

He punches well above his weight defensively and has the speed to break through any defensive line.

