Final step in bitter civil stoush

IT IS the final step in a bitter rental dispute between a Mackay real estate agent and former tenant that landed a well-known business owner in custody.

Jenny Cameron has been forced by the court to pay more than $2000 to Kay Atkin or risk being arrested.

The Real Estate Mackay City owner has been embroiled in a Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal claim linked to a granny flat previously rented by Ms Atkin.

But the matter was finally put to bed Thursday morning after Ms Cameron told the court she had paid the $2384.68.

Ms Atkin said that when she was vacating the property Ms Cameron locked the doors while some of her personal belongings were still inside.

She took Ms Cameron to court over money owed (in relation to her belongings), which she claimed Ms Cameron had refused to pay despite a previous enforcement order.

The case took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when Ms Cameron was arrested and spent a few hours in Mackay watch-house.

She had failed to appear in court the day before and refused to produce all documentation relating to her finances including mortgage, car payments, superannuation and bank accounts, despite being ordered to by Magistrate Damien Dwyer.

Ms Cameron had previously given evidence that she did not have the money and needed at least 60 days.

On Tuesday Magistrate Dwyer ordered Ms Cameron to pay $2384.68 within two days or risk a warrant being issued for her arrest again.

When the case was mentioned briefly Thursday morning Ms Cameron said the debt had been paid.

It is understood Ms Cameron was also suing Ms Atkin over more than $3000 in damages.

"What's to happen with this matter Ms Cameron?” Magistrate Dwyer asked.

"I've been advised to drop the case,” she said.

Outside court the Daily Mercury asked Ms Cameron for comment to which she responded no "can't be bothered”.