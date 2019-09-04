FINALS: Eagles out to claim premiership victories

Whitsunday Sea Eagles ace Lachlan Draper will be playing for a premiership this weekend.

Australian Rules: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles will be out to dominate the footy field this Saturday when both the under-14s and under-17s play to win their 2019 AFL Mackay premierships.

Winning every home game this season, the under-17 team is preparing for a win this Saturday when it takes on North Mackay Saints at Harrup Park at 11.10am.

Sea Eagles coach Alan McMurdo said a three-from-three winning streak against the minor premiers had his team's confidence building ahead of the season's final match.

"The under-17 side have been in the grand final the last three years and have lost every time so as a team we are looking forward to taking it out this year,” he said.

"North Mackay are a good team, they come out fast and hard from the start and they're a team that never give up so we will be trying to get a jump on them early.

"We're feeling confident but not overly.”

McMurdo said players to watch this weekend include Lachlan Draper, captain Jayden Clark, vice-captain Callum McMurdo, Max Steel, Aiden Allen-Fanke and Cooper Goodwin, who are all set to lead the team.

The Whitsunday Sea Eagles under-17s will go head-to-head with the North Mackay Saints for the 2019 AFL Mackay grand final. Contributed

The Sea Eagles will come face to face with the Bakers Creek Tigers for the under-14 title on Saturday at Harrup Park at 9.45am.

The team's coach, Darren Jackson, said he was confident his players will fight for the win this weekend, led by captains Jacob Dewis and Xavier Prosser.

"We've got our structure in place and we know what we have to do on the day,” Jackson said.

"It will be an across-the-board effort that will get us over the line.”

The odds look good for the Whitsunday side who, although lost their first game against the Tigers, have beaten them on the past two occasions.

"I said to the kids, there is no shame in losing but if they put in the effort then what they want to get out of the game will probably shine through on the day,” Jackson said.

"At the start of the year, most of the kids said they wanted to win a premiership so I said they could do it if they did the work and came together as a team, which they have.”