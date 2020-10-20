Finals fever hits Whitsunday United as two teams secure spot

A very happy Whitsunday United Football Club U13/14 Div 1 team and cheer squad after the team scored a place in the grand final. Photo: Contributed

A very happy Whitsunday United Football Club U13/14 Div 1 team and cheer squad after the team scored a place in the grand final. Photo: Contributed

TWO Whitsunday United teams are off to the grand final after a successful weekend in Mackay.

A third team is also awaiting its chance to play in the big dance as the zone rescheduled the U13/14 Prem finals.

A wave of orange swept Mackay Football Park as the U13/14 Div 1 team took to the field, loudly supported by a passionate and vocal Whitsunday crowd resplendent in their orange shirts.

The Whitsunday team took on minor premiers Dolphins, who finished just one point above them in the table but beat the local side twice during the season.

The first half was a tense affair with both teams playing well and having chances.

But a nil all score at half time set the scene for an exciting second half.

Jazz Knezevic broke the deadlock with an early goal in the second half but Dolphins struck right back levelling the score quickly.

Jasper McGovern’s persistence and efforts resulted in the match-winning goal.

With 20 minutes to go and defending a small lead, some weariness started to creep into our defence.

Whitsunday goal keeper Mitchell Milostic saved the day, pulling off a number of miracle saves and single-handedly denying the Dolphins several goal scoring opportunities.

An inspirational effort from the entire team.

Coach Allan Milostic said it was a spectacular game and a very special day.

“So proud of every single kid,” he said.

“So proud of the passion of the parents. Go Whitsunday!”

The Whitsunday United women's team after earning their place in the grand final. Photo: Contributed

The Whitsunday Women team was also overjoyed to win their way through to the grand final against a strong Rangers team who came out hard and scored the first two goals.

Our women came back with goals to Hannah Holbrook and Willow Gaffney but Rangers managed another two goals to go into the break 4 to 2.

Coach Ian Radford rallied the troops and the women came out with renewed determination scoring 5 goals to 1 in the second half.

Goals scorers in the second half were Willow Gaffney with two and Rosalie Taylor with three.

It was a gutsy effort with both teams fighting hard and leaving nothing in the tank.

The Whitsunday team walked away with a clean bill of health and confident about a premiership.