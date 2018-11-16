Finals time draws closer for squash players

Ida Arici and Louise Cox fought out an epic squash contest on Tuesday. Arici finished with more points, but Cox won the match.

THE last round before the finals series highlighted the week's Tuesday Ladies Squash action.

Both matches were a dress rehearsal for the quarter-final match-ups to be played on November 20.

Team 1 played Team 4 with some clear-cut results.

Di O'Donnell recorded a 3/34 to 1/18 win against Marian Churchward.

Leanne Hinschen displayed some quality play in her straight games defeat of Debbie Brown (3/27 to 0/10), while Julie Mitchell powered to a 3/35 to 1/13 win against Brenda Cowan.

Team 2 faced Team 3.

Pauline Ogilvie had few answers to the brilliant performance of Joy Vitanza, who produced a 3/27 to 0/5 triumph.

Louise Cox and Ida Arici played a classic contest.

In the only match to go to five games, Arici gained two more points, but it was Cox taking the overall victory 3/38 to 2/40.

Alex Ogilvie-Knight sealed a 3/29 to 1/20 win against Tania Skaife in the final match.

Next Week : Quarter Finals 1 v 4 and 2 v 3

Order of Play : 3 2 1

Smoko : Team 4.

