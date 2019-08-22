Finance minister backs multi-million dollar Mackay deal

An artist's impression of the public realm areas in precinct five of Mackay's Waterfront PDA.

FINANCE Minister Mathias Cormann has thrown his support behind a multi-million dollar game changing agreement set to future-proof the Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday region.

Mr Cormann was briefed on a potential $150 million Mackay Regional Deal by Member for Dawson George Christensen during a visit to Mackay today to meet with finance and business industry leaders.

The deal requires a three-way commitment from all levels of government to progress a development plan for the region and would make way for transformational projects like the Mackay Waterfront Priority Development Area.

"We're committed to working with all levels of government on the Mackay Regional Deal,” Mr Cormann said.

"We will continue to discuss through George (Christensen) what we can sensibly do to work together.”

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann with Dawson MP George Christensen in Mackay.

Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday mayors have agreed to convene meetings of stakeholders in each respective local government area to determine regional priorities in order to finalise details of the deal by November.

It would then be presented to state and federal governments.

"We do know it's early days yet, the councils are going out to a community consultation process, but (Mr Cormann) knows generally where we're wanting to go with this and that is to provide a platform of state, federal and local government support that is going to ensure our region is future-proofed,” Mr Christensen said.

Mr Cormann said the Federal Government had already invested $1 billion in a continuous pipeline of road infrastructure projects for the region - this includes more than $400 million for the Mackay Ring Road and $280 million for stage two, $80 million for the Mackay Northern Access Upgrade and $130 million to the Walkerston Bypass.