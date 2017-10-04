Financial Ombudsman Service addresses insurance delays

An insurance policy holder asks a question of case manager Matt O'Donoghue at the Financial Ombudsman Service forum at the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre on Tuesday.

An insurance policy holder asks a question of case manager Matt O'Donoghue at the Financial Ombudsman Service forum at the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre on Tuesday. Peter Carruthers

A PACKED house at the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre greeted a travelling case manager with the Financial Ombudsman Service on Tuesday evening.

Matt O'Donoghue took questions from the crowd ahead of one-on-one interviews scheduled for today, designed to inform insurance policy holders on how to progress non payment of claims in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Mr O'Donoghue said the main concern facing policy holders in the Whitsundays was the time taken to finalise claims.

A general feeling that claims were not being dealt with fairly by insurance companies was another issue.

"They are valid issues but everyone's will be individually different,” he said.

"There is scope for a lot of these (claims) to be considered by FOS.

"There are some specific examples that concern me but you always have to be careful when talking to a global audience as I am only privy to one side of the story, I haven't seen the documents (so) we can't advise specifically.”

However, FOS case workers will be looking at documentation today and advising policy holders about whether outstanding claims needed to be formally lodged with the FOS or whether disputes would be better resolved by entering into internal dispute resolution with their insurer.

Case manager at the Financial Ombudsman Service, Matt O'Donoghue addresses the crowd at the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre on Tuesday. Peter Carruthers

Mr O'Donoghue said the FOS had the capability to refer systemic failing of policies to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission but in the case of claims relating to Cyclone Debbie he didn't think this was appropriate.

"We can form a view and say 'we need to have a look at this' and if need be raise it with ASIC and ASIC can take it further,” he said.

"If claims should be paid we want to make sure they are paid so no one is left out of pocket.

"We are dealing with a very complex issue of law and when dealing with that there is room for different opinions.

"But ultimately, if we form an opinion and it doesn't align with what the insurer says they have to adopt it, if the dispute is coming to us they have to adopt it and they don't have a choice about it.”

Items missing from the scope of works and cash settlements were a usual symptom of large scale disasters, Mr O'Donoghue said.

"Most insurers have a clause in their policies which say they have the discretion to cash settle, we are satisfied with that so long as they utilise that discretion fairly.”

The issue of companies supplying policy holders with redacted documents was addressed by Mr O'Donoghue who stressed it was the policy holder's right to view redacted information in correspondence with insurers.

Executive officer at the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre Rebecca Woods made it clear the purpose of FOS attendance in the Whitsundays was not aimed at lodging a claim with the FOS.

"It's about giving them an idea of whether they do have an issue,” she said.

"What he is going to do is look at each case and advise as to whether he believed a dispute should be lodged.

"Or he is going to say, 'I think in this situation you need to go back to the insurer and perhaps do A, B and C'.

"He is going to give people options.”

Ms Woods said the forum also offered policy holders a chance to talk openly about their experiences and feel a solidarity with other policy holders working through similar issues.