Finch and Smith bury the hatchet over a beer

Aaron Finch and Steve Smith will talk out their mid-wicket mix up over a beer after the Australian captain fumed when he was run out against India.

A furious Finch blew up when he was run out for 19, as they both ended up at the same end of the Bangalore pitch in Sunday's series-deciding one-day international.

Smith returned to make his ground after hitting the ball to backward point, while Finch was stranded and run out by half the pitch in Australia's seven- wicket loss.

An angry Finch then yelled in Smith's direction as he left the ground, with Smith appearing to respond "I called no".

Fault could have been attributed to both sides, given the ball was hit behind the wicket while Smith put his bat up to say no before taking a couple more steps.

Smith at least made his wicket count, going on to make 131 as the only real batsman to give the Aussies a chance in the decider in Bangalore.

"We haven't discussed it yet, maybe we will tonight over a beer," Finch said after the match.

"He played an exceptional knock, well, he rode the momentum when he had to, controlled the innings at various parts when we'd lose a wicket.

"He really controlled that middle part which was really important to give us a chance at the back end. It was a top knock, real quality."

Smith's century was his first for Australia since the end of the Ashes in any format, and his first in international white-ball cricket in exactly three years.

The 30-year-old also moved past 4000 ODI runs, making him the equal fourth fastest to do so in 106 innings.