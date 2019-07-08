REVEALED: How much rain lashed the Whitsundays

The Whitsundays was lashed by rain last week.

The Whitsundays was lashed by rain last week. Matthew Purcell

THE Whitsundays was lashed by rain late last week, however rainfall figures varied greatly depending where you were.

Jubilee Pocket received the most rain, with 102mm recorded in the week, with the majority falling between 9am on Thursday and 9am Sunday.

Nearby Cannonvale however, only received 84mm in the same period.

Strathdickie was also very wet, with 87mm falling for the week.

The highest amount was the 33mm in the 24 hours until 9am Friday, and the second highest amount, the 27mm until 9am Monday.

Hamilton Island received 91.4mm in the past week.

It was a different story at Whitsunday Coast Airport in Proserpine, where Bureau of Meteorology figures showed only 42.8mm for the week until 9am Monday, with the two wettest days being up to 9am Friday and 9am Sunday.

Bowen and Dingo Beach mainly missed the widespread rainfall, with Dingo Beach only receiving 25mm, and Bowen a mere 22mm.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jess Garner said relief from the rain was in sight for Whitsundays, with an upper trough that was bringing rain heading off the coast on Monday.

"There will be a little bit of a reprieve and a drier air mass (in the coming days)," she said.

"There may be dribs and drabs (of rain) on Tuesday, but rain is not expected from Wednesday (onwards)."