Find out how to prepare for cyclones

BEING prepared early and knowing what safety steps you should take to protect your home and family in the event of an emergency is important, and a expo on the weekend can help.

Whitsunday Regional Council will hold its annual Cyclone Saturday in Airlie Beach on Saturday and Cyclone Sunday in Bowen on Sunday to help locals know what to do to be best prepared for cyclone.

Council's disaster management officer Sandra Black said storm season started on November 1 and now was a good time to get prepared.

While a focus of the information days is on cyclones, locals can also get information on how to best prepare in the event of other emergency events such as flooding, earthquakes, bushfires, a tsunami or a terrorism attack.

"Come along and be aware of your local risks,” Miss Black said.

With Whitsunday Regional Council staff and emergency services such as Queensland Fire and Emergency services on hand, the days will see plenty of information made available.

According to Miss Black, one of the important things to do was to make sure you had a household emergency plan.

Staff on the weekend can help you make a plan for your family.

"If they have plans and they use them, we have found people recover better (after emergencies),” Miss Black said.

"When it comes to extreme weather events in Queensland, it's not a matter of if, but when.

"Take the steps to protect what's most important to you.”

A generator will also be up for grabs to win by going to either the Airlie Beach and Bowen events.

Cyclone Saturday will be held on Saturday at Airlie Beach Foreshore sound stage from 8am to noon, while Cyclone Sunday will be held at the Bowen Lions Market at Hansen Park in Horseshoe Bay Rd on Sunday from 8am to noon.