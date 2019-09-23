Find out this local mans twelve year long passion project

THRILLER: Laurie Mills has written a novel called Ratbags that is now available on Kindle.

THRILLER: Laurie Mills has written a novel called Ratbags that is now available on Kindle. Jordan Gilliland

A tale of crooked cops, fast-paced action and a fight with a dodgy developer are the focus of a book that a local man has written.

Bowen resident, Laurie Mills, has written a fictional thriller, entitled Rat Bags, that starts in the riverside town of Echuca in Victoria and ends in the glitz of Airlie Beach.

Following the tale of a reclusive lone ranger after his bush shack is attacked by a trio of raiders, the book follows his journeys to the Whitsundays as he regains his amnesia ridden memory, and gains friends and makes enemies along the way.

The book has been a 12-year long passion project for the ex-journalist who started when he was recovering from a shoulder injury.

"I had plenty of spare time when I was healing up," he said.

"But like a lot of things, once you're back at work and you're needing to build up the bank account, these kinds of projects fall to the side."

Mr Mills picked up writing the novel again when he stepped down from full-time work.

He said the original novel was a great starting point but it has since been rewritten 'almost five times' since.

"They must have given me some strong meds when I was recovering because when I looked back through the original, I was taken aback.'

"But I am very proud of the novel that I have now released."

Mr Mills said that those that love a good thriller, are interested in a book with Whitsunday roots or have an interest in sports - particularly the Geelong Football Club - would love the novel.

The author, who had spent a career writing for newspapers, said that everyone thinks they can write a book but they don't realise how difficult it is until they start.

"Once you get in to it you see how hard it really is," he said.

"It's an entirely different style than writing editorial where I felt like you had the facts and it was about turning it into something that made sense."

Mr Mills said he hadn't thought about a sequel but if reviews were good he 'would consider it.'

The book is now available from Amazon Books for any Amazon Kindle device or app.