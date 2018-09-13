Menu
Login
SALE DAY: Former dairy farmer Sandra Kenman was enjoying time with her daughter Lara and grandson Vegas at yesterday's pig and calf sales.
SALE DAY: Former dairy farmer Sandra Kenman was enjoying time with her daughter Lara and grandson Vegas at yesterday's pig and calf sales. Nicole Zurcas
Community

Finding happiness after leaving the dairy industry

Nicole Zurcas
by
13th Sep 2018 1:46 PM | Updated: 1:46 PM

AFTER a life of early morning milking, Sandra Kenman and her family made the tough decision to leave the dairy industry behind them.

Mrs Kenman said the move to retirement was the right thing to do for their family.

"We were all under a lot of pressure," she said.

"There's no money in milk."

Life was beginning to move forward as they resettled on an 80ha property in Upper Pilton three years ago.

Moving to the hobby farm, the Kenmans now have a few chooks and friesian calves.

"We take on as much or little as we like, calves when we have the time, there's a lot more freedom," Mrs Kenman said.

Balancing into her new, quieter lifestyle has allowed her to spend more time with her family.

Mrs Kenman made the trip to the Pig and Calf Sales with her daughter Lara Kenman and seven-month-old grandson, Vegas.

They brought with them some chooks to sell, however, Vegas was more interested in the bigger stock.

"He can't take his eyes off the pigs this morning," Ms Kenman said.

"I don't think we can take one of them home with us though."

dairy farmers milk price pig and calf sale saleyards warwick community warwick pig and
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Back-to-back flags a Whitsunday goal for Sea Eagles

    Back-to-back flags a Whitsunday goal for Sea Eagles

    News Whitsunday Sea Eagles will playoff for their tenth AFL Mackay senior premiership against Eastern Swans at Harrup Park on Saturday night.

    Touch footy news and draw

    Touch footy news and draw

    News Touch footy news and draw

    Fishing industry concerned about vessel tracking system

    Fishing industry concerned about vessel tracking system

    News Not everyone is happy about the compulsory vessel tracking units

    Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

    Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

    News Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

    Local Partners