Rabbits Eat Lettuce: What killed festival goers

Dassarn Tarbutt and Ebony Greening were found dead at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival.

CORONER Graham Lee has completed his investigations into the deaths of Dassarn Tarbutt and Ebony Greening at a music festival near Warwick earlier this year.

Mr Tarbutt, 24, and Ms Greening, 22, were both found to have died from "mixed drug toxicity" at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival after a toxicology analysis found potentially lethal levels of MDMA in their systems, alongside non-toxic concentrations of MDA, methylamphetamine, codeine, ketamine, and temazepam.

Metabolites of both heroin and cocaine were detected in both Mr Tarbutt and Ms Greening's urine, Mr Lee's report found.

The report said police found quantities of what appeared to be dangerous drugs and paraphernalia inside the tent that Mr Tarbutt and Ms Greening were sharing.

Clip seal bags inside the tent contained a brown crystal substance and paper wrapping with a similar substance, testing of which indicated the presence of heroin.

Testing of another white rock substance found in the tent indicated the presence of amphetamine, the report said.

According to the report, the last time witnesses saw either Mr Tarbutt or Ms Greening alive was either late on April 20 or early on April 21.

A witness told police that about 9am on Monday, April 22, he saw an arm protruding from the pair's tent, "which remained in the same position 20 minutes later when he looked".

"He then attended on the deceased's tent and made the discovery," the report said.

Mr Lee found both Mr Tarbutt and Ms Greening died at some time between April 20 and April 22.