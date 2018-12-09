Menu
A man was fined and lost his licence for drug driving at Proserpine Court House.
Fine and lost licence for drug driving

9th Dec 2018 8:00 AM

A MAN who was caught drug driving has been fined $1000 and lost his driver's licence for six months.

Warren Wayne Williams, 37, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to driving while a relevant drug was present in his saliva.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court cannabis was detected in Williams' saliva when he was stopped by police for a drug test on the Bruce Highway at Lethebrook at 7.46am on October 19.

Williams told police at the time he had shared a joint the previous evening, Mr Beamish said.

Representing himself in court Williams said he had thought he would be all right to drive.

