A man has been fined for failing to leave a licensed premises. iStock

AN AIRLIE Beach man who allegedly took other people's drinks and drank them in front of them on Saturday night has been fined.

Security allegedly tried to remove the 31-year-old from the venue on Shute Harbour Rd about 10.40pm, but the man was uncooperative.

The man was arrested by police and fined him $652 for failing to leave a licensed premises.