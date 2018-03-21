Fine for breach

AN Airlie Beach man has avoided a conviction being recorded due to the effect it would have on his real estate licence.

The 49-year-old on Monday fronted Proserpine Magistrates Court for his third time charged with a domestic violence offence.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a protection order against his former partner after a chance meeting last year led to a casual relationship.

The man's lawyer told the court his client was being blackmailed to stay in the relationship and receive counselling or the aggrieved would tell police about his breach.

On February 12, the man attended Whitsunday Police Station to inform officers what was happening, including texts by the woman saying "you're going to jail haha”.

The magistrate fined him $2000 but said recording a conviction would constitute a disproportionate penalty.