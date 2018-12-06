Menu
Fine for expired licence

6th Dec 2018

A MAN who was caught driving without a licence and then did not attend the police station for police to take his identifying details, has been fined $600.

Mitchell Luke Quadrio, 27, of Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to driving without a licence and contravening a requirement to attend the police station with identifying particulars.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police discovered Quadrio's driver's licence had expired when they pulled him over for a breath test at 10.40pm on September 28.

The court heard his driver's licence had expired on August 20.

Quadrio told police at the time he did not know his licence had expired, Mr Beamish said.

When he was stopped, Quadrio was served with a request to have his identifying particulars taken within seven days at a police station, but did not do that, Mr Beamish said.

Representing himself in court, Quadrio said the request to attend the police station had "skipped my mind completely”.

He was fined $400 for unlicensed driving, and $200 for contravening the police direction. No conviction was recorded for contravening the police direction.

