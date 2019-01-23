Fine for failing to give way

A man was fined after failing to give way while driving on a suspended driver's licence.

A MAN who failed to give way to another vehicle at Hamilton Plains while driving on a suspended driver's licence has been fined $1200 and lost his licence for six months.

Mohamed Ali Ibrahim, 43, of the Townsville suburb of Heatley, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to not giving way at an intersection, driving without a licence as it has been demerit point suspended and failing to display L plates.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court Ali Ibrahim was facing a give way sign on the Bruce Highway when he failed to give way to a car turning right onto Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains at 8.05am on November 28 last year.

The court heard the two cars collided.

Mr Beamish said Ali Ibrahim's licence was suspended because of lost demerit points at the time, and he also failed to display L plates on the car.

Ali Ibrahim's lawyer Rosemary Varley said her client had come to Australia as a refugee in 2016.

His hearing was conducted through a Somalian interpreter on Monday.

"He was unaware of the road rules at the time of committing the offences,” Ms Varley said.

Ali Ibrahim was fined $400 for failing to give way, $600 for unlicensed driving and $200 for failing to display L plates.

His licence was also disqualified for a further six months for the unlicensed driving charge.